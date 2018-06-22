North, South Korea begin talks on inter-Korean railways

Seoul, June 26 (IANS) North and South Korea on Tuesday began talks to discuss ways to connect and modernise the inter-Korean railways, media report said.

Delegations from both sides met at about 10 a.m. at the Peace House in the border village of Panmunjom, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were to discuss the railway connections along the eastern and western corridors across the two Koreas and modernisation of the North Korean railways.

The three-member South Korean delegation led by Kim Jeong-ryeol, second vice minister for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport met with a similar delegation from Pyongyang led by Vice Railroad Minister Kim Yun Hyok.

The South Korean chief delegate told reporters that despite international sanctions on the North over its nuclear and missile programs, the two sides can discuss preparations for the railway connection, which can be made after the sanctions are lifted.

