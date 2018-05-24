North, South Korean leaders meet 2nd time

Seoul, May 26 (IANS) The leaders of North and South Korea held a second summit on Saturday in the demilitarized border area between the two countries, Seoul President’s office said.

It came as the two sides continue efforts to put a historic United States-North Korea summit back on track.

South Korea’s presidential palace said that President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone from 3 to 5 p.m, Yonhap news agency reported.

“The two leaders exchanged their opinions candidly to implement the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration and to have a successful North Korea-US summit,” Moon’s chief Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan said.

The President will announce the outcome of the talks on Sunday morning, he said.

–IANS

soni/nir