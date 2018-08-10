Northeast Frontier Railway tightens security ahead of I-Day

Agartala/Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has tightened security across the northeastern region and some parts of West Bengal and Bihar ahead of Independence Day, an official said on Tuesday.

“To prevent any untoward incident ahead of the Independence Day on Wednesday, NFR authorities have asked the security forces to increase their vigil all along the railway networks in the northeastern region and some parts of West Bengal and Bihar,” an NFR spokesman said.

Although there is no specific threat, the spokesman said that the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) since last week have started their patrolling and vigilance in and around the railway networks.

The NFR serves seven districts in West Bengal and five districts in north Bihar, besides the northeastern states, excluding Sikkim.

“A quick reaction team comprising 13 fully armed RPSF troopers alongwith 26 RPF personnel under one officer has been on shift duty at the Guwahati railway station. In addition, 30 GRP personnel along with 10 CRPF jawans are also helping in maintaining security of the station, the spokesman added.

Guwahati is the biggest railway station of the northeast region with a footfall of 40,000 passengers per day and more than 30 pairs of trains pass through this station daily.

“So security of the Guwahati railway station is of paramount importance,” the official said

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed for checks. Random frisking of passengers with the help of hand metal detectors is being carried out.

Round the clock monitoring by CCTV of all vulnerable areas was also being carried out.

“Instructions have been issued to the security agencies to frequently check the dustbins, cloak rooms, parcels and parking area. Interactive sessions with the coolies, vendors, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers have been organised to brief them to keep a watch over suspicious persons and article,” the spokesman said

