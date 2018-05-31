Northeast showing tax collection growth: Union Minister

Guwahati, June 3 (IANS) The northeastern states have shown a steady growth in tax collection ranging from 15 to 16.5 per cent against all India growth of 18.3 per cent, Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Sunday.

“Though large areas of the region and its populace are exempt from paying Income Tax under Section 10(26) of the Income Tax Act, the Department is doing its utmost to expand the tax-payer base.

“During financial year 2017-18 alone, 1,89,784 new assesses have been added to raise the number of assesses to 7,37,815 as on March 31, 2018 although there is internet connectivity problem faced by the region,” he said at a press conference here after a review meeting on the performance of the Income Tax Department in the region.

The net collection in the Region during 2017-18 has risen to Rs 7,097 crore from Rs 5,200 crore during 2015-16 and Rs 6,093 crore for 2016-17 financial year, he added.

Shukla also reviewed performance of the banking sector and different insurance companies and NABARD in the region in general and Assam in particular. Different schemes launched in the northeast such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Suraksha Bhima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and other Prime Minister’s security schemes were discussed.

The Income Tax Department has dedicated a fortnight from June 1 to 15 to resolve long pending rectifications and grievances to ensure better tax payer services.

–IANS

ah/vd