Northern Command celebrates Infantry Day

Jammu, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian Army’s Northern Command, headquartered at Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, celebrated the 72nd Infantry Day on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said: “72nd Infantry Day was celebrated today (Saturday) with a traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva Shaheed Samarak, Udhampur by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh.”

The army commander complimented all ranks of infantry for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and difficult conditions. He commended their contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation’s borders and fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression on the state of Jammu and Kashmir soon after partition.

–IANS

