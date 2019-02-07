Not a single infiltrator be allowed to stay: Shah

Panaji, Feb 9 (IANS) The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will remove infiltrators from the length and breadth of India and once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will weed out every single infiltrator from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kolkata to Kutch, BJP president Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

“Give both seats to Modi. In 2019, make Modi the Prime Minister and then from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Koltaka to Kutch, every single infiltrator will be removed,” Shah told a meeting of BJP booth workers at a sports facility on the outskirts of the state capital.

Goa sends two members to the Lok Sabha.

“These infiltrators are eating out country like termites, are a security risk to the country. By triggering bomb blasts they are putting the lives of our countrymen at risk,” Shah said adding the BJP was committed to the NRC, a comprehensive register of Indian citizens, which is being implemented in Assam and has triggered controversy of non-inclusion of local residents in the register.

“The BJP government brought in the NRC. What is the NRC? It is a mechanism to weed out the infiltrators. You tell me, should not infiltrators be weeded from the country? The BJP wants that infiltrators should be removed from this country,” Shah said, questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s commitment towards cleansing India of foreign infiltrators.

