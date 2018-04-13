Not a single section of society happy with Modi: Congress

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday said not a single section of society is happy with the Modi government and that the actions of the BJP-led government have put the country and its Constitution in danger.

“Initially we thought the farmers were unhappy with the government, then slowly the youth, then the Dalits and now the women. Tell me one section of society that is satisfied with the Modi government, is not unhappy or is not angry,” Congress leader Pawan Khera told reporters.

On crimes against women, he said “Over the last 13 to 14 days, heart-wrenching incidents have come from Kathua, Unnao, Surat, Assam, Sasaram and Jharkhand. And the Prime Minister takes 48 to 72 hours to merely pay lip service.”

Also, he added, the Prime Minister broke his silence only after pressure from the media, social media, the opposition and Congress President Rahul Gandhi who led a midnight protest at India Gate demanding safety for women.

The Congress leader said if two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir resigned after an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Kathua district, why was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not removed after he tried defending BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

Stressing that the actions and reactions of the Modi government have deeply disturbed the country, the Congress spokesman said: “Today, the country is in danger, the Constitution is in danger and all the institutions are in danger.”

–IANS

mgu/him/bg