Not aware of Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs in Bengaluru: BJP

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana on Thursday said he is not aware of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs arriving in Bengaluru.

“In fact I also saw on TV yesterday that some Madhya Pradesh MLAs have come and stayed in Bengaluru. I don’t have any information. Bengaluru is a vast city and anybody can come and stay. There are very big hotels in Bengaluru,” Madhusudhana told IANS.

However, he said a rumour has gained currency that there was a coup in Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership.

“There are some rebellious leaders in Madhya Pradesh who are against Kamal Nath and his administration. And they want to topple the Congress government so they will join the BJP on their own, this I had heard but I don’t know whether they have really come to Bengaluru or not,” he pointed out.

Madhusudhana said he was not aware of the Madhya Pradesh MLAs’ names who are interested in joining the BJP or if any of them also went to Chikmagalur.

