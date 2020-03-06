‘Not Cong, Modi govt gave true meaning to secularism’

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav has said not the Congress, but the Narendra Modi government has given a true meaning to the concept of secularism in the country.

Taking a dig at the Congress on Thursday during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said: “Congress has always misinterpreted secularism. Congress is trying to become the champion of secularism by standing with the Shiv Sena and the Muslim League But Narendra Modi’s government has given true meaning to the concept of secularism in the country. Our secularism is — ‘Sabka Saath’ — Everybody’s development and everyone’s faith. We will move forward with this brand of secularism.”

Yadav said that the spirituality of this country is secularism.

He said: “When Gandhiji started his morning with a Vaishnav public prayer, Dr. Ambedkar used to seek the spirit of equality in the spirit of Buddha while Ram Manohar Lohia wanted cultural upliftment through the Ramayana fairs. Abusing the culture of this country is not secularism. You (Congress) misinterpreted secularism. You have held Muslims hostage in its name for 70 years.”

Yadav further said: “If you do not give rights to women, then there is secularism, if you do not give water, it is secularism… It is secularism to keep people within the poverty circles. Is this your secularism? Secularism got the correct meaning after the Narendra Modi government came to power.”

He said the riots had happened in the country even when the Congress was in power.

“The Congress played politics on the plank of secularism. But everyone should understand that it is the responsibility of everyone in the country to maintain peace and tranquillity if a riot breaks out.”

Speaking on the Delhi violence, Yadav condemned the way a policeman was allegedly killed by an unruly mob.

Taking a dig at senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, he said: “You advised us to read fundamental duties, it would have been better if you had told (the people) about the Citizenship Amendment Act with all the honesty.”

–IANS

navneet-pgh/dpb