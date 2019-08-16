Not hiding from law, says Chidambaram at Congress HQ

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who surfaced dramatically at the party headquarters Wednesday evening, said he was “not hiding from the law but seeking protection of the law”.

“I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law. On the contrary, I was seeking the protection of the law. I was accused of running away from justice. On the contrary, I was engaged in the pursuit of justice,” Chidambaram told reporters.

He said he would wait till Friday, when the Supreme Court had decided to hear his plea against his arrest.

–IANS

