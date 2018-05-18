Not interested in politics: Abhishek Sharma (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Sharma, who plays Babbu Singh in the “Nimki Mukhiya” TV show, says he has no interest in politics in real life unlike his on-screen character.

“Babbu is a person who is greedy to become a political leader. But in real life, I’m not all interested in politics,” Abhishek said in a statement.

“It’s fun to act for a character which you don’t relate to. That challenges you,” he added.

“Nimki Mukhiya” also stars actress Bhumika Gurung.

-*-

Sara says Ramadan has brought blessings for her

Actress Sara Khan says holy month of Ramadan has brought lots of blessings and success to her.

“I’m thankful to God that he has showered success and blessings on me this Ramadan. My first Punjabi single, ‘Whatsapp’ by Amrinder Bobby, will release on May 20.

“Also, my most exciting project which is close to my heart, ‘Bitchy Bee’, is in the pipeline. It might go on air around Eid (mid June),” Sara said in a statement.

She is currently seen in the “Woh Apna Sa” show.

-*-

Gulfam Khan to holiday in London

Actress Gulfam Khan, who has wrapped up shooting for “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani”, is set to holiday in London before she starts shooting for her next project.

“It’s been long since I travelled for a holiday. I was continuously shooting for three different television shows – ‘Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par’, ‘Naamkarann’ and ‘Laado…’,” Gulfam said in a statement.

“So now, I’m all excited to spend some ‘me’ time with my family and friends before I start shooting for my next project. I’m excited about travelling to London on Monday,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vm