Not just 2, more will be inducted as ministers: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday assured MPs of the saffron party elected from the state that not just two, but more will be inducted in the list of ministers of the central government in future.

“Two MPs have been inducted (in the list of ministers) and many others would also be inducted in future. It is a continuous process. Our responsibility was to send maximum number of MPs from Bengal and provide sufficient support so that Modiji becomes the PM,” Ghosh said, while responding to a query whether the state was deprived as only two ministers from Bengal featured in Modi 2.0 government.

There are two Ministers of State (MoS) from West Bengal — Babul Supriyo, who has been assigned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Debasree Chaudhuri, a first-time MP from Raiganj has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Supriyo, who was re-elected from Asansol constituency, had served as MoS in the previous government, as well.

Having worked in the party’s youth and women’s wings Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, Chaudhuri is now one of the General Secretaries in the party’s state unit.

Ghosh, a newly elected MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, also said, “I believe the state would be benefitted in future as the way party’s central leadership has kept its focus on our state.”

The saffron party scripted a spectacular victory in the state getting 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats a huge leap from 2014, when the party had won only two seats.

Apart from Supriyo, the party’s former Darjeeling MP S.S. Ahluwalia, who has been elected from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency this time, had also served as MoS in the previous government.

However, questions are being raised as the number of ministers from the state in the newly formed central government has not been increased even though the BJP won 18 seats.

–IANS

bdc/in