Not the first to attack, but don’t spare whoever attacks us: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian Army has shown that it does not meddle with others, but if someone attacks India, it does not spare the aggressor.

“Army ne dikhaya ki hum chherte nahi, lekin koi chhere toh usey chhorte nahi hain (Our Army has given this message that we don’t meddle with others, but if someone attacks us, we don’t spare them either),” Modi said while addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets here.

“We want peace, but we won’t hesitate to take any tough action to ensure our national security…I can assure you that in future, too, every necessary action would be taken for national security,” he added.

Modi said that last year India has entered the league of those few nations that have nuclear strike and defence capabilities from air, land and water.

He said that his government’s “thinking and action” has shown that no matter how big or powerful a corrupt person is, he won’t be spared.

He said that his government was taking steps to ensure equal opportunities for women in every sphere, including the armed forces and police.

