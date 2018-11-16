Noted musicians, overnight concert mark IGNCA’s 31st year

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) An overnight music concert, marking the 31st Foundation Day of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), ended at the cultural institution here on Tuesday morning.

The concert, which featured noted Indian musicians, started with the singing of young Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram, IGNCA said in a statement.

He presented a composition by Shyama Shastri — the oldest among the iconic Trinity of Carnatic music, with Tyagaraja and Muthuswami being the other two.

This was followed by performance of Ayaan Ali Bangash, the son and disciple of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. He played “raag darbari”, among others, IGNCA said.

The overnight event also had Indian classical singer Arati Ankalikar perform a composition.

Renowned percussionist and tabla player, Suresh Talwalkar also presented “classical in fusion style with his team” at the concert.

The lineup ended with sitar player Purbayan Chatterji and Delhi-gharana classical vocalist Ustad Iqbal Ahmad Khan performing a set of melodies.

–IANS

sj/ahm/vm