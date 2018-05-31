Nothing cheers me up better than a good meal: Katrina

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) For actress Katrina Kaif, gorging on good food equals happiness.

“Food gets me going. Nothing can cheer me up better than a good meal,” Katrina said in a statement.

The actress shared her foodie secrets as part of The Times of India’s #FlirtWithYourCity campaign for its supplements across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

When it comes to Mumbai and Delhi, Katrina loves the street food.

“I love street food and any street place that offers ‘paya’ with ‘kadak pav’ will instantly be a favourite for me. I can eat my heart out with ‘paya’ and pav. I also love seafood, with prawns and crabs being my comfort food. Mumbai being a coastal city has some of the best seafood restaurants, especially around Mahim and Juhu,” she said.

As for Delhi, she considers it one of the best places for foodies.

“The street food here is something to die for, I think Delhi gives you a lot of options and variety to choose from. From chaat in Bengali Market to kebab and paranthe in Chandni Chowk, I would want to try everything. Delhi also has some good fine-dining options,” Katrina said.

While she seems passionate about food, she is also quite conscious about her fitness and regularly works out in a gym.

“Mumbai has so many sea-facing promenades… Sometimes I wish I wasn’t confined to a gym. Instead had I been given a choice, I would have loved to run at Worli seaface or Bandstand or even Marine Drive. Joggers Park is close to where I live and looks like an amazing place to work out too.

“There are a bunch of morning workout routines that take place over there that I’d love to take part in. Cycling has also become a big craze in the city and I’d love to be part of these communities. It’s one of the best ways of exploring any city,” she said.

In Delhi, Katrina feels attracted by the huge, green spaces.

“I would want to explore places like Lodhi Garden and go for a run. The stretch near India Gate and the entire Lutyens’ Delhi has a lot of greenery. I think, going for morning walks would be a great experience there. I know that some people in NCR also have these cycling clubs and I would want to accompany them and cycle early morning and explore Delhi.

