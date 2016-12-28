Nothing happened in Dhulagarh: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday firmly denied the occurrence of any “incident” at Dhulagarh in the state’s Howrah district in the wake of reports of communal tension.

“No one has done anything. Nothing has happened there. There has been no incident. Let something happen first,” Banerjee told the media when asked about the situation in Dhulagarh.

Communal clashes reportedly erupted in Dhulagarh during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on December 12.

Banerjee also slammed people for asking such questions.

“Why are you even asking? You should be ashamed of asking the question,” she said.

–IANS

