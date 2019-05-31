Nothing more fulfilling than being mother: Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar says there is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother, but it comes with some challenges.

The “Tu laung main elaichi” hitmaker became a mother to a boy in December 2017.

She understands the struggle of new mothers and losing the post-pregnancy weight. In an industry where looks are generally as important as talent, it was imperative for her to get back in shape.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother. But it does come with challenges – one of them being the extra weight that one carries well past the baby’s arrival,” Tulsi said in a statement.

“Yes, that has been my struggle too and something that most mothers will relate to. Today, nearly a year and a half later I want to share that I have managed to climb this mountain with some success. My motherhood inspired me to do this. And to all the mothers, you can do this as well,” she added.

