Novel Singhal Lavasa, wife of EC Ashok Lavasa, is director on the board of 14 private firms

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) A search on corporate data service providers Zauba Corp and CorporateDir have found Novel Singhal Lavasa, wife of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, on the board of over a dozen companies.

Interestingly, she was appointed on the board of four power firms the same day. Ashok Lavasa was also associated with the Power Ministry for a few years in the role of a special secretary. In his long career, Lavasa has been associated with ministries of home, finance, and has also been in in various roles at the state level.

As per business data firm CorporateDir, Ms Lavasa was appointed on these four companies  Dreisatz Mysolar 24 Pvt Ltd, Welspun Solar Tech Pvt Ltd, Welspun Energy Rajasthan Pvt Ltd and Welspun Solar Punjab Pvt Ltd on September 14, 2016.

Apart from half-a-dozen other power firms, Ms Lavasa holds directorship in Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd also.

Ms Lavasa’s director identification number (DIN) is 07071993.

–IANS

