Novel tattoo-like electronic skin can help monitor health

Beijing, Aug 5 (IANS) Chinese scientists have developed a graphene-based tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin, which could function as a wearable electronic device to monitor health.

E-skin refers to thin, flexible and stretchable electronic material that mimics human skin and can sense pressure, temperature and stretch.

Scientists from the Tsinghua University demonstrated a graphene electronic skin based on laser scribing technology. With the assistance of water, the electronic skin is transferable not only to human bodies, but also to other substrates such as leaves and silk, Xinhua news agency reported.

Graphene, a super thin material with excellent flexibility and conductivity, is an ideal material for electronic skin.

It could be attached to human skin as well as masks and throats to measure body signals such as breathing, heartbeat and voice.

The study, published in the journal ACS Nano, has found that the electronic skin exhibits high sensitivity and long-term stability, withstanding high temperatures and is comfortable to wear.

With laser scribing technology, the pattern of the graphene-based electronic skin can be personalized, a feature that will help future commercialization.

The electronic skin has huge potential in health care and intelligent systems, according to the scientists.

