Novelist Anuradha Roy, a brief introduction (With: Indian novel at its best, reflection and not protest)

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) A writer who seldom makes public appearances, Anuradha Roy rides against the tides of our times and is known for three previous outstanding novels — “An Atlas of Impossible Longing”; “The Folded Earth” and “Sleeping on Jupiter”.

Her works have been widely translated in Asia and Europe, in languages such as Dutch, Spanish, Arabic, French and Italian.

“Sleeping on Jupiter,” a novel about religion, love, and violence in the modern world won the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature and was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2015.

Her latest novel is “All The Lives We Never Lived” and it presents a master storyteller at work: matured in her view of the narrative, calm in her tone, rich in language, profound in the experience she creates and yet so observant of the affairs of men.

Anuradha studied English Literature at Presidency College and at the University of Cambridge. Her essays and reviews have appeared in newspapers in India, the US and Britain.

She lives in Ranikhet.

