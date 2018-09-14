Now, a book on sprinter Dutee Chand

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The incredible story of Dutee Chand, who rose from abject poverty to become one of Indias biggest sprinting stars, will be brought alive in the form of a book titled “Story so far”.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by publisher Westland, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017. The book is written by journalist, author and filmmaker Sundeep Misra, who has previously authored a biography of hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay.

“Dutee Chand’s story is an inspiration for all. She stood her ground, fought her case and made a comeback, finishing on the podium in two events at the very Games she wasn’t allowed to compete in four years back. Sandeep’s account of her life is a narrative of hope, grit and hard-won success,” said Westland CEO Gautam Padmanabhan.

Misra said “Story so far” is an “honest and emotional narrative of a rising star” and chronicles “her fight from the court to her fight on the tracks”.

With two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, Dutee is one of the top sprinters on the sub-continent.

“I never stopped believing in myself. I had faith in my God,” she said.

The book will release in 2019.

