Now a game on ‘Namaste England’

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer “Namaste England” has inspired a chase game, which according to the film’s director and producer Vipul Shah, offers a “unique emotional experience”.

The game, ‘Namaste England – Official Movie Game’, has been launched by Sony Music in collaboration with Studio Next – Digital, a division of Sony Pictures Networks India.

“Namaste England” is about a man who illegally travels from Punjab to England in search of his lady love. Keeping this chase in mind, users have to cross five levels to reach their final destination after overcoming obstacles.

Making the game more exciting, each level plays songs from the album, while also allowing the users to unlock powers to reach the destination.

Shah said in a statement: “Lots of films make games like this but this is a very unique experience because while you play the game, it talks about love and how far one can go for love while all the thrills, excitement and adventures associated to the game is amplified.

“All in all, it is a unique emotional experience where you are actually doing something for love and taking all the risk. It’s a brilliant concept and the entire team of Sony deserves a lot of credit for designing a game that is so different and wonderful.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India, said it’s a game that is “interactive, fun and targets Gen Z”.

