Now apply for passport on mobile, from anywhere

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday launched the mPassportSeva Mobile App along with a new scheme by which an applicant can apply for passport from anywhere in the country, an official statement said.

The mPassport Seva App, released on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas, is available in Android and iOS platforms and will have the facilities to apply, pay and schedule appointments for passport services.

“With the launch of this mPassport Seva App, citizens would not require access to a computer and printer to apply for passport services,” it said.

The new app will support services such as new user registration; signing in to registered user account; application form filing to apply for passport and police clearance certificate; paying for passport services; appointment scheduling; application availability status; document advisor; and fee calculator.

The Ministry said its other new scheme allows applicants to choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and thus the desired Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) where they wish to submit their application irrespective of whether the present residential address specified in the application form lies within the jurisdiction of the selected RPO or not.

“The police verification, if required for a specific passport, would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be printed and despatched by the RPO selected for application submission by the applicant,” it said.

This initiative is expected to benefit the applicants who are unable to apply at a PSK or POPSK near their ordinary place of residence, it said.

