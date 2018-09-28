Now farmers can’t even express their ordeal: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Modi government after thousands of farmers were prevented from entering Delhi, saying farmers were not even being allowed to voice their grievances.

“On International Day of Non-Violence, the BJP’s celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti began with the brutal beating of peaceful farmers coming to Delhi,” tweeted Gandhi after the police stopped the farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

“Now the farmers cannot even come to the country’s capital and talk about their ordeal,” he added.

Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), thousands of farmers were on their way to Kisan Ghat here from Uttar Pradesh with a charter of 15 demands including loan waiver.

