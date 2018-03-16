Now, get Reliance Energy connection in 15 days

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Reliance Energy has launched a new scheme to provide electricity connection within 15 working days, in line with the Ease of Doing Business norms, a spokesperson said here on Thursday.

The norms are specified by the World Bank that conducts a “Doing Business” survey in 190 countries using 11 different evaluation parameters.

As per the World Bank’s “Doing Business – 2018” survey, India has taken a massive 30 places’ leap to climb to the 100th position worldwide.

In “Getting Electricity”, one of the 11 parameters of the survey, India is now ranked 29th in the world, ahead of the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Brazil.

Accordingly, commercial and industrial customers with a single application load between 100-150 KW qualify under these World Bank norms and are now getting new electricity connection within 15 working days of submitting their application to Reliance Energy.

The move is expected to boost Mumbai’s profile as a “business-friendly hub” and help it to attract more investments, said the spokesperson.

“This is a win-win situation for all stakeholders and we are committed to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure India features among the top 50 countries in the East of Doing Business rankings,” the spokesperson added.

For this, Reliance Energy has introduced a host of reforms like launching an online portal for customers to apply for a new connection, upload necessary documents and pay the new connection charges.

Besides eliminating the need for visits to the Reliance Energy offices, the process also enhances transaction speed and transparency and enables customers to track their application status online.

Reliance Energy — the first power utility in the world to get ISO 55001:2014 certification — is the power distribution arm of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd serving three million customers spread across 400 sq.km in Mumbai suburban and surroundings.

–IANS

qn/nir/vm