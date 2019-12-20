Now get stylist-approved pieces for your everyday fashion needs!

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) Contemporary fashion brand Raisin, of which actor Bhumi Pednekar is the brand ambassador, on Monday announced its association with StyleCracker, a premium fashion styling service.

The move introduces StyleCracker’s user to fusion wear apparel with breathable fabrics, interesting silhouettes, cuts and falls, etc that synchronously match with the lifestyle needs of modern women.

From office wear, travel-friendly to festive sparkle, the consumers can get celebrity stylists to curate fashion essentials according to their personality, budget and preferences. The brand said that the styling platform will now send select outfits from the Raisin Collections to their users every month for a year.

The audience can book their StyleCracker subscription boxes through the brand’s website and get stylist-selected outfits from Raisin.

