Now, MP Police recruits undergo medical in women’s presence

Bhind, May 2 (IANS) Even as the controversy over the writing of castes on police recruits’ chests in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district is yet to die down, a case of medical examination of male recruits in the presence of women candidates in Bhind has come to light.

As part of the ongoing medical examination of the police recruits in the Bhind district hospital, the males sporting only undergarments were examined in the presence of women recruits who were medically examined in the absence of any women doctor.

Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police Santosh Singh told IANS that he had come to know about it through the media only and that the authorities had taken a strict view of it. He assured of action against the erring officials.

Authorities said that the senior district officials were looking into the matter.

–IANS

