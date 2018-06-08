Now order food on Swiggy in city of nawabs

Lucknow, June 12 (IANS) Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced its expansion to Lucknow.

Swiggy is launching operations in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Hazratganj and other areas covering over 220 restaurants, the company said in a statement.

“Lucknow has a mix of different cuisines and influences woven into its culinary tradition, and we are excited to serve here,” said Srivats T.S., Vice President-Marketing at Swiggy.

Swiggy recently expanded to seven new cities including Chandigarh, Nagpur and more, covering 15 cities in the country.

The app comes with features including lightning-fast delivery, live order tracking, no minimum order and multiple paying options.

–IANS

rp/na/vd