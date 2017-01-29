Now Parrikar asks voters to take money, vote for BJP

Panaji, Jan 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar did an Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday when he told residents of a slum near here that it is okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only.

“…I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember,” Parrikar told the corner meeting at Chimbel, a suburb of the state capital.

His advice came on a day when the Election Commission directed the state poll officials to file an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for making a similar statement.

Kejriwal, in his public speeches in Goa earlier this month, had asked people to accept money give by rival parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

–IANS

