Now Rajasthan synonymous with IT and technology: Raje

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) Now Rajasthan is no more limited to history tales, but stands synonymous with the IT industry and technology which is sure to bring in golden future for the state, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday.

IT can bring in a positive change in our lives and called youths to excel in this stream to emerge winners in this competitive world, she said at the concluding ceremony of Rajasthan Digifest Jaipur-2018 while interacting with CM’s Digital Advisory Council member Mohandas Pai.

A total of 6,500 students from across the state had come together with their ideas to develop mobile application with an aim to give a bigger push to the state’s digital industry.

Raje cited the state’s Bhamashah platform where a total of 1.5 crore families counting 5.5 crore persons are connected and drawing medical benefits.

Transaction worth Rs 36 crore has been made via this platform, she said adding that more than 51000 e-mitras are being running successfully in state which has set example of successful digitisation in the entire country.

The CM laid the foundation stone for IT Fun City which will be opened in next five months and inaugurated the high tech Abhay Command Centre in Bharatpur, Bikaner and Jodhpur which will be helping in smart policing in state.

In an endeavour to promote the message of lower carbon emission, she also drove an e-car launched under e-mobility programme.

The CM awarded work order worth Rs 1 crore to Amrit Dhara water project Limited for its innovative working model in the stream of water conservation.

Exhibitions on themes such as Happy village, Happy City, Start Up and Future Is Here were organised on the occasion and information on artificial intelligence and robotics was given to delegates.

Raje also awarded the officials who had made contributions to e-governance.

–IANS

arc/vd