Now school girls found singing lewd parody of Rabindra Sangeet

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Even as a controversy over some young women writing obscene words on their back distorting Rabindra Sangeet lyrics refused to settle down, a new video of four school girls making vulgar gestures while singing a lewd parody of another composition of Rabindranath Tagore has surfaced on social media.

What was more objectionable, one of the girls in the video was seen making crude hand gestures as another participant took a selfie on her mobile phone.

In the now viral clip, the smiling students of the famous Barlow Girls High School in Malda district of northern West Bengal used choicest of slangs in every line of the Rabindra Sangeeet they were parodying.

The girls, in their school uniform, repeatedly burst into laughter as they sang the distorted version of the song, drawing all-round condemnation.

Stunned at the behaviour of her students, school headmistress Depashree Roy said exemplary punishment will be taken against the girls — all of whom were in Class 11.

“I have called their guardians. There will be a meeting where all teachers will be present. We will discuss what exemplary punishment can be given to them.

“What they have done is inexcusable. Strong steps are needed to stop these kind of abominable behaviour,” she said.

Facing flak from all and sundry for the viral video, three of the four girls came on social media begging for apology.

“We did the video for fun. We never had any plans to defame our school. We apologise to everybody. Please, delete the video,” said one of the girls.

Only two days back, some young college girls were seen participating in the Basantotsav (Spring festival) at the Rabindra Bharati University campus with obscene words from a distorted version of Rabindra Sangeet written on their upper back with ‘gulaal’.

Taking responsibility for the shameful incident, University Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roychowdhury has resigned. Though Higher Edcuaiton Minister Partha Chatterjee indicated he won’t accept it.

The university authorities also filed a police complaint against “unidentified people” for the incident.

After the university lodged the general diary at the Sinthee police station, the accused reached the campus and apologised for their ‘mistake’ to the authorities and the student council.

Their guardians later escorted them to the police station where they gave written apologies promising not to repeat the mistakes.

–IANS

ssp/in