Now stream live together on Twitter’s Periscope

San Francisco, Feb 5 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday globally rolled out the “Go Live Together” feature to its live-streaming app, Periscope, allowing users to go live and even add people from the audiences to the chat.

The chosen guests could be heard by everyone and can drop off at any time and broadcasters would be able to read and respond to chats, the company said in a statement.

“With this launch, we’re enabling richer conversations by allowing viewers to call in, like a talk show, and join with their voice.

“This makes live conversations even more fluid, and allows for new possibilities and ways people can have conversations,” said Kayvon Beykpour, Head of Product, Twitter.

The feature is available for both, iOS and Android users.

The micro-blogging site has been testing several new features including putting news stories top on the timeline.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently confirmed that Twitter is considering the possibility of adding support for editing tweets on the app.

–IANS

rp/in