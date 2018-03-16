Nowadays original songs vanish in a few days: Bappi Lahiri

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who has made songs for a new film titled “Do Pal Pyar Ke”, says new film tracks have a lesser shelf life as compared to the old times.

Bappi, who is known for introducing synthesised disco music in Bollywood, said in a statement: “Old songs are forever and have been recreated in different languages. People of every generation keep listening to them for years and they like them.

“Even I have recreated songs like ‘Tamma tamma’ in a new film. But nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in a different version. Old is gold.”

On his upcoming film album, the famed composer said it’s a “beautiful” project produced by Manju Bharti under the Vivek Films banner. The film is directed by Partho Ghosh.

“I have given 5 songs in the film. I have composed all of them, and they are of different genres — romantic, party, disco, Sufi.”

Bappi is known for chartbusters like “Yaad aa raha hai”, “Pag ghungroo baandh”, “Raat baaki baat baaki” and “De de pyaar de”.

