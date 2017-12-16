NPP condemns attacks on Christians in Satna
Shillong, Dec 15 (IANS) Meghalaya’s National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday condemned the “vicious attacks” on Catholic priests and seminarians in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.
In a statement issued here, NPP President Conrad K. Sangma appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act swiftly and boldly to safeguard the fundamental religious rights of worshippers of all faiths, to ensure security in the face of violence and to guarantee justice for all people.
Sangma, a Catholic himself, said he had also taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home, Kiren Riiju and sought their intervention to take it up with the Madhya Pradesh government and arrest those persons involved in the attack.
“Any form of violence in the name of religion needs to be stopped immediately through a collective and strong political will by the government, both at (the) central and state levels,” he said.
A mob linked to a right-wing Hindu group attacked a carol group and also set a priest’s car ablaze on Thursday night. Instead of taking action against the attackers, police detained the Christian singers, a priest told IANS in the Madhya Pradesh town.
–IANS
rrk/vd
The current RSS rulers of India under Modi with a political title BJP (RSS member Godse killed Mahatma Gandhiji) is fully anti Muslim and Christian. In the name of beef, many innocent Muslims were lynched and killed. Now, they are fully targeting upon the minority Christians of less than 3% of the Indian population. Since the current administration came into power, the attacks against the Christians have gone up 300%.
Millions of Hindus from India are migrated to the Christian nations like U.S.-Canada-Ger,many-UK-France-Spain-Australia-New Zealand etc, and they are enjoying full religious freedom in those countries. But the Christians of India with a long history of 2000 years are now under severe attacks by the indirect support of the Government.
The current administration led by Modi will not enact any law to stop these attacks of the defenseless Christians of India. In 7 States of India, they have anti-conversion law; through that law, thousands of poor people are blocked from their fundamental right of religious conversion.
Hindu religion is a religion of tolerance. The vast majority of the Hindus in India are very tolerable towards other religions. But the current administration is totally different. The world Christian community of 2.3 billion people must stand with the persecuted Christians of India.