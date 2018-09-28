NPP launched in poll-bound Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 29 (IANS) With a focus to unite the aspiration of the people of North-East, the National People’s Party (NPP) was today launched at Aizawl in poll-bound Mizoram by National President of NPP and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma.

The launch programme was attended by prominent NPP leaders, including Home Minister James K. Sangma, Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Manipur Sports Minister Letpao Haokip amongst others.

The NPP has been working to build the party in Mizoram for the past one and half years to make its ground ready for its launch, the party communique said.

The party has launched its campaign with its slogan ‘One Voice, One Northeast.’

Chief Minister Sangma said that NPP is embarking on a mission to rebuild Miz oram and restore the identity of the people of the region and make the voice and concerns of the people heard at the corridor of power.

Making the officially announcement for NPP Mizoram State, Conrad Sangma said, “The seed of the party to be a pan- Northeast was laid by the founding leader late P.A. Sangma. We are continuing the journey started long time ago by him (Purno Sangma). He had set the agenda for the people of Northeast.”

Expressing confidence that NPP will be able to make a significant impact in t he political landscape of Mizoram, a Christian dominated tribal State of Northeast, he said, “India is home to over 100 million tribal population, but the voice of our people in the political arena is bare minimal. Almost 50 years after India’s Independence, a tribal was inducted in the Union cabinet”.

