NRI matrimonial dispute: Centre decides to issue another LoC

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday said it has decided to issue another Look-out Circular (LoC) in a NRI matrimonial dispute.

The Ministry also decided to impound the passport of one person as per provisions of the Passport Act related to the matter.

The decision to issue the LoC was taken by the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA), headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Secretary, WCD.

The LoC will be issued after having the case scrutinised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) which was nominated as the coordinating agency at the national level for dealing with issues pertaining to NRI marriages.

In criminal matters involving NRIs, the LoC could be issued by the INA in cognizable offences, when the overseas husband is deliberately evading arrest or not appearing in the trial court despite non-bailable warrants and other coercive measures or if there is a likelihood that he will leave the country to evade trial or arrest.

Last month, the Ministry had issued five LoCs after examining the complaints received regarding NRI matrimonial disputes.

–IANS

