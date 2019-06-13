NRS Principal, Vice-principal resign

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) Amid the ongoing junior doctors’ strike that has paralysed services in most of Bengal’s state-run hospitals, the principal and the medical superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital resigned on Thursday.

The NRS Medical College piricipal Saibal Mukhereje sent in his resignation to the director, Medical Education.

The hospital Medical Superintendent and vice principal Sourav Chatterjee also put in his papers.

“We are sorry. This government is so shameless, that even our principal has had to resign,” said a representative of the striking doctors

The protests erupted at the state-run NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences.

With improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from the hospital within the next two days.

