NSC should meet over ‘ISI-RAW’ book: Sharif

Islamabad, May 25 (IANS) An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) should be held over a book written by two top ex-spies of India and Pakistan, former Prime Minister Nazaz Sharif said on Friday.

Sharif said that the content of the book should be discussed at the NSC meeting, implying that it should be treated just the way the NSC met after his statement on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

According to Sharif, former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Asad Durrani, through the book, had made public some classified information. Durrani authored the book jointly with A.S. Dulat, a former head of the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In similar vein, Senator Raza Rabbani told Parliament on Friday that if a politician in Pakistan had teamed up with an Indian counterpart to write a book like this, he or she would have been branded a traitor.

