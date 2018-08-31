NSCN(IM) militants will be booked: Manipur CM

Imphal, Sep 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren announced on Wednesday that the troopers and police commandos have been rushed to Tamenglong district here to arrest the militants of the NSCN(IM), for beating up some AMSU members and singers.

“The NSCN(IM) militants had used communally inflammatory words. We have rushed police commandos and personnel of 57 Mountain Brigade to nab the accused persons. Such anti-social activities shall never be condoned,” Biren said.

The incident took place near Nungba in Tamenglong district of Manipur along the NH-37 when some members of the students’ union and singers were returning to Imphal after attending a function in Assam on Monday night.

“The four persons, who identified themselves as cadres of NSCN-IM, intercepted the bus in which the students and singers were travelling and extorted Rs 500 each from the members, assaulted general secretary S. Anil and manhandled some women,” All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) President Manjit Sarangthem said.

“The insurgents told the students that they cannot pass through the Naga areas with the Manipuri flag fluttering. This triggered a heated exchange of words between the two groups. Later, the students and singers were beaten up,” he said.

Sarangthem said the culprits should be arrested within 72 hours failing which the AMSU will launch an agitation.

Biren’s predecessor, O. Ibobi did not permit the NSCN(IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah to enter Manipur despite the specific instructions from the Union home ministry. Ibobi said, “The ceasefire is not extended to Manipur. We made it clear that we would arrest him since his visit would create law and order problems”.

The police commandos who had reached Tamenglong district on Wednesday are yet to make a formal arrest of the accused NSCN(IM) cadres.

–IANS

