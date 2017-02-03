NSE selects Vikram Limaye as new MD and CEO: Sources

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Securities exchange major NSE has selected Vikram Limaye, Managing Director of IDFC, as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the decision to select Limaye was made at the company’s Board meet held here.

The official announcement on Limaye’s appointment is expected after regulatory clearance.

In early December 2016, NSE’s Board of Directors set up a committee for the selection of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive after the then incumbent Chitra Ramkrishna had tendered her resignation due to personal reasons.

The stock exchange major had appointed J.Ravichandran, Group President, NSE to hold charge of the office of CEO.

–IANS

rv/vd