NSE, SGX resume discussion on collaboration in GIFT IFSC

Singapore/Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have resumed discussions on a potential collaboration in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), a statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, SGX and NSE will jointly engage and consult relevant stakeholders on the proposed collaboration.

“Pending the outcome of the discussions, the Learned Arbitrator has granted a deferment of the arbitration proceedings between SGX and IISL, the NSE’s index company,” the statement said.

“The directions under the arbitration order remain effective.”

