NSE tests E-voting solution for listed companies

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Stock exchange major National Stock Exchange (NSE) has commenced a pilot project to provide a “transparent and low-risk solution for E-Voting” using blockchain technology for listed companies.

The exchange in a statement on Thursday said: “The pilot, which has been conducted, would involve setting up a blockchain to connect the regulator with the company and the RTA (Registrar and Transfer Agents) during the voting process.”

“The voting rights will be tokenised, thus making them easy to transfer and proxy. The test will be evaluated on the auditability of the actions on the chain as well as the ease of conducting the process using blockchain.”

