NSG ‘zero error’ force, can counter any attack: Rajnath

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the National Security Guard (NSG) is a world-class “zero error” force and can counter any kind of attack in minimum response time.

“NSG which comprises army and paramilitary forces has multi-dimensional responsibility of countering terrorist attacks, hijack attempts and also providing proximate security. It is better than best forces and can counter any challenge efficiently and effectively,” Singh said while inaugurating the 28 Special Composite Group (SCG) Complex of NSG at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana.

He said the NSG hub has state-of-the-art training facilities of global standards and that with a view to decrease response time after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the government had set up National Security hubs at Mumbai (NSG 26), Chennai (NSG 27), Hyderabad (NSG 28), Kolkata (NSG 29) and Gandhinagar (NSG 30).

The NSG hub at Hyderabad has Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha under its purview.

In view of terrorist activities through social media, the Minister asked security forces to strengthen their technical capabilities to counter these challenges.

Singh congratulated the 16-member NSG team which would attempt to scale Mount Everest in 2019.

On the occasion, NSG Director General Sudeep Lakhtakia said his force had conducted joint exercises with the United States and France as part of its capacity-building efforts and that it had countered 115 terrorist attacks.

“The NSG has been awarded three Ashok Chakras, three Kirti Chakras, three Shaurya Chakras and 109 Police Medals, which stand a testimony to the force’s competence,” said Lakhtakia.

