NSUI blames right-wing elements for defacing St Stephens College

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday attacked right-wing elements for defacing St Stephens’ chapel door with the slogan “Mandir Yahin Banega” (temple will be constructed here) and graveyard, saying such acts reflect an “utterly disgusting mentality” of the persons involved in defacement of structures.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), in a statement, also demanded action against the people involved in defacing the chapel door and the cross placed before the graveyard written over with “I am going to hell”.

“Both the slogans show the utterly disgusting mentality of the person or persons involved in such defacement of structures inside the college premises from where great nobles souls have stepped out and made their own mark in India’s history,” it said.

The student outfit said that right-wing elements do such act severy year before the beginning of new academic year and campaigning for Delhi University Students’ Union election in the University contending last year incident at Ramjas College.

“They (right-0wing) have tried to polarise the student community on the basis of religion and fake nationalism several times but have failed on every attempt. They will fail again,” NSUI said.

“They might still have a base of operation inside Delhi University but they along with their fake nationalism have been completely kicked out by the students and teachers from their hearts and minds and DUSU 2018 will be a testament to this reality.”

It mentioned the glorious past of the college which has notable alumni like 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Ashok Kamte, former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Qureshi, author Khushwant Singh and the present Chief Economic Advisor to the government Arvind Subramanian.

–IANS

akk/vd