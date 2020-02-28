NSUI holds peace marches to India Gate

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Around a week after the violence in northeast Delhi, activists and supporters of National Students Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, on Thursday took out a peace march from its headquarters on the Raisina Road here to the India Gate.

The protesters accused the BJP of spreading the “venom of hatred” in the country.

“The main aim to organise the ‘Chatra Aman Sandesh Yatra’ (Students’ peace message march) was to stand against the venom of hatred spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Ministers that resulted in the violence in Delhi,” an NSUI statement released after the march read.

The protesters also targeted the Delhi Police which, they pointed out, functions on the orders of the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

“No reaction came from the Home Minister when Delhi was burning and people were dying. The NSUI appeals to the residents of Delhi to maintain peace and not let politics ruin their lives and homes,” the statement added.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi had increased to 52.

Over 200 people were injured and property worth crores of rupees damaged in the violence that began after a clash between pro and anti-CAA groups took a communal turn.

–IANS

rag/tsb