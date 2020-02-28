NSUI plans peace march against Delhi riots on March 5

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A week after the Delhi violence that left many homeless and hundreds injured, the National Student Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress, plans to organise a ‘Chhatra Aman Sandesh Yatra’ here on Thursday.

The Raisina Road-India Gate peace march will start from NSUI’s headquarters.

The march is aimed at sending the message of brotherhood and show the world that brotherhood among different religions and groups in India is bigger than hate, aaccording to an NSUI statement.

The riot toll has crossed 45. Properties worth crores were damaged in the four-day violence in northeast Delhi.

It also rocked Parliament on Monday and Tuesday with the Congress-led opposition demanding immediate discussion, leading to the adjournment of both the Houses.

–IANS

