NSUI writes to VC for action against Baisoya

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday approached the Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor seeking revocation of newly-elected students’ union President Ankiv Baisoya’s admission and a criminal action against him for furnishing “fake certificates”.

The student group had on Tuesday come up with a letter issued by the Controller of Examinations of the Thiruvallvar University in Tamil Nadu, in which the official had declared Baisoya’s mark-sheet from that university as “fake”.

The NSUI has been alleging that Baisoya used the fake papers, showing him as a B.A. graduate from the Thiruvalluvar University, to get admission in M.A. Buddhist Studies course in the Delhi University.

“This is indeed an awakening call for the Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, to review the admission process of Department of Buddhist Studies, which has become the sanctuary of political scoundrels to obtain a seat for the purpose of contesting the DUSU elections,” Sunny Chhillar, NSUI’s presidential candidate who lost to Baisoya, wrote in his letter to VC Yogesh Tyagi.

“Of late, Department of Buddhist Studies, has admitted a student in the name of Ankiv Baisoya, who was found to have procured fake academic documents including mark-sheet (of) a B.A. programme from Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, Tamil Nadu,” the letter read.

Besides revocation of Baisoya’s admission, the NSUI also demanded action against the faculty of Department of Buddhist Studies, accusing it of being “hand in glove promoting corrupt persons”.

The group also filed a police complaint against Baisoya for forging the academic documents.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a rival political group of which Baisoya is a member, had on Tuesday dismissed the accusation as NSUI’s “propaganda” and had insisted that the Delhi University had given Baisoya admission only after due verification. Baisoya, in his turn, had said that he will sue the group for “defamation”.

