NTPC’s Q1 standalone net profit down 1.15%

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Power utility major NTPC on Saturday reported a fall of 1.15 per cent in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of 2018-19.

According to the company, net profit during the quarter under review fell to Rs 2,588.14 crore from Rs 2,618.17 crore reported for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

However, the power producer’s income from operations rose by 14.21 per cent to Rs 22,703.60 crore from Rs 19,879.32 crore earned during the previous corresponding period.

“For Q1 FY 2018-19, NTPC Ltd. generated 69.21 billion units against 64.41 billion units generated in the corresponding previous quarter, registering an increase of 7.45 per cent,” the company said in a statement.

“The generation during Q1 FY 2018-19, is the highest quarterly generation, surpassing previous highest quarterly generation of 68.56 billion units during Q4 FY 2017-18.”

–IANS

rv/vm