NTR’s son Harikrishna injured in accident

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao’s son N. Harkrishna was critically injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two others were also injured in the accident which occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Anneparthi.

The actor-politician and son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage.

He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where his condition is stated to be critical. Further details are awaited.

