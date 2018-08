Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (IANS) A total of 1.2 million people affected by floods are now housed in 3,314 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday.

He told the media that no one needed to be rescued on Wednesday from any part of the state that was battered by the worst floods in nearly a century.

